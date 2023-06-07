Kellyanne Conway Believes Cornel West’s Third Party Run Could Hand the Election to Trump

Cornel West announced he’s running for president in 2024, and Kellyanne Conway thinks his involvement in the race could tip the scales in Donald Trump’s favor.

The former Trump adviser-turned-Fox News contributor joined America’s Newsroom on Tuesday to talk about the growing pool of candidates running in the 2024 Republican primary. Conway was also asked for her thoughts about West declaring his own third party run for president, and whether it would be a spoiler to President Joe Biden’s re-election chances.

Conway agreed with the premise, saying that “even if you don’t become president, you as a third party candidate spoiler can decide who is the president. This happened in 1992 when we had Bush 41 as the incumbent and a guy named Bill Clinton the Arkansas governor got elected with 43 and a half percent of the vote. Why? because Ross Perot got 19 percent of the popular vote even though he did not rack up any electoral votes.”

“If you play to win and you are Cornel West and you are still not satisfied with the trajectory of the Democratic Party being progressive enough for you under a Biden-Harris administration, then you’ll run to the left of them,” Conway said. “Number two, he will make a play for people who feel forgotten and feel abandon by this Democratic Party and feel like nobody is listening them and including them. That’s part of how Trump won in 2016, but I think he can do it from the Left.”

Conway concluded by complimenting West as a “super smart guy and he is very committed to the policies and principles he thinks more Americans want to hear.”

Before announcing his candidacy, West was known as a progressive activist and commentator who taught public philosophy at Harvard University after teaching at Princeton. He left his position last year amid tenure disputes with Harvard, arguing that the school had fallen into a state of spiritual decay.

West has voiced opposition to the two-party system before, and he lobbed criticisms at Trump and Biden in his announcement video.

“I have decided to run for truth and justice — which takes the form of running for President of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West declared. “I enter for the quest for truth. I enter for the quest of justice. And the presidency is just one vehicle we pursue that truth and justice.”

Watch above via Fox News.

