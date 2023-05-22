Tim Scott Declares America Not a ‘Racist Country’ in Campaign Announcement: ‘Take a Look’ at This Crowd!

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) went off-the-cuff during his 2024 campaign speech to denounce the notion that the United States is a fundamentally racist country.

Scott took a largely-optimistic view of America in his campaign announcement, emphasizing the story of his rise to the Senate after a rough upbringing. This coincides with previous reporting on his strategy to campaign on his religious convictions and his belief in perseverance through adversity.

“For those who wonder if it is possible for a broken kid, in a broken home, to rise beyond their circumstances, the answer is yes,” Scott declared. He then took a turn by saying that “for those of you who wonder if America is a racist country, take a look at how people come together. All of God’s people come together! Black ones and White ones, the red ones and brown ones, working together. Because love, unconditional love, binds hearts together.”

Scott proceeded to paraphrase Martin Luther King Jr. by saying “we are not defined by the color of our skin. We are defined by the content of our character. And if anyone tells you anything different, they’re lying!”

Scott carried on with this later in his speech when he denounced critical race theory and promised, “I will be the president who destroys the liberal line that America is an evil country.”

“We need to stop canceling our founding fathers and start celebrating them for the geniuses that they were,” he said. “They weren’t perfect, but they believed we could become a more perfect union.”

Watch above via CNN.

