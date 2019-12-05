Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday to rage at Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan for her appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

Karlan became a target of outrage on Wednesday after she invoked President Donald Trump’s teenage son when she joked, “While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” Karlan apologized for her remark later in the hearing after blowback from Trump supporters.

Karlan was also the subject of scrutiny from Rep. Matt Gaetz over her comments, made at a podcast event, that conservatives tend to be spread out geographically.

“If you went to work today to manicure nails, to manicure lawn, if you went to work with a jackhammer or a welding machine,” Conway raged on Thursday, “that woman yesterday looks her nose down on you!”

“She thinks you’re less than her, and I’ve had it!” Conway seethed. “Who the hell are you lady, to look down at half of the country!”

The diatribe continued with Conway ranting that Karlan “spends her life lecturing people, she hobnobs with the elite.” And, just for fun, Conway brought back Hillary Clinton to connect Karlan’s pun to the infamous “deplorables” line.

Watch above, via Fox News.

