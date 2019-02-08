Kellyanne Conway Reveals to CNN’s Dana Bash Details Of Being Assaulted at a Restaurant

White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway revealed details of how she was assaulted at a DC area restaurant while sitting down for an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

The assault came while Conway was dining at a restaurant with her middle school-aged daughter, and according to Conway’s account, and according to Bash it occurred in Fall of 2018, right after the Brett Kavanaugh hearings when political tensions, particularly in suburban Maryland town of Bethesda where this occurred, were “very, very high.”

Conway said that while standing next to her daughter, she felt somebody grabbing her from behind. This person “grabbed my arms and was shaking me to the point where I thought maybe somebody was hugging me, one of the other parents coming to pick up his or her daughter. As I turned around it just felt it felt like that’s a little aggressive. ”

“She was out of control,” Conway continued, adding “Her whole face was terror and anger and she was right here and my daughter was right there.”

“She ought to pay for that because she has no right to touch anybody. She put her hands on me,” Conway continued. “I said get your hands off me. She put her hands on me was shaking me and doing it from the front with my daughter right there who videotaped her.”

These stunning details came out while Bash was interviewing Conway for a “Badass Women in Washington” special she is producing.

The alleged assailant has been charged with second-degree assault though she has disputed this account claiming in a statement read by Bash that “she saw Kellyanne Conway, a public figure in a public place, exercised her First Amendment right to express her personal opinions. She did not assault Ms. Conway. Facts at trial will show this to be true and show Ms. Conway’s account to be false.”

Various members of the Trump administration have been publicly harassed in a similar manner, namely DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielson and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Watch above via CNN.

