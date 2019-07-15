Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night that she is not worried about defying a subpoena and refusing to show up to testify in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee concerning Hatch Act violations.

Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings has threatened to hold her in contempt if she does not appear before July 25.

“I don’t think you look too worried. I’ve known you for many years, you’ve been on the show many areas, you don’t look particularly concerned,” Hannity said at the top of the interview.

Conway said she was not.

“I’m concerned that there is such a politicization and weaponization of this thing called the Hatch Act. If you go back and look at some of the things that are in the original report, they are just ripped from the headlines, they’re not my opinions” she stressed.

Hannity then suggested the real problem was that she was pro-Trump.

“I’ve got to tell you what you’re guilty of. You like the president,” Hannity opined. “You like the president, this is the treatment anybody gets.”

Conway then added that being effective made her a threat.

“I’m also effective in explaining his policies to Americans,” she told Hannity. “Everybody knows that….they are just mad — they know that I helped the president who got elected all by himself but I’m still here talking about his policies.”

Conway further added that she “would like to testify.”

“I have nothing to hide,” she pressed. “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

She then hinted that there was pressure to “do something” about Kellyanne, according to White House counsel Pat Cipollone‘s letter.

“They are not going to take away my First Amendment rights,” she insisted. “I’m immune from testifying.”

Watch above, via Fox News

