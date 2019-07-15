Kellyanne Conway Ignores Congressional Subpoena; Committee Chair Threatens to Hold Her in Contempt

Kellyanne Conway has defied a subpoena to appear before the House Oversight Committee at a hearing on the Hatch Act.

The White House said weeks ago Conway would not appear before the committee, which called for her to testify after a finding by the Office of Special Counsel that Conway should be fired for repeated violations of the Hatch Act. The committee subsequently voted to subpoena her.

Today Conway defied the subpoena and did not show up at the Oversight Committee hearing. Per Politico:

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone asserted the Trump administration’s long-standing view that current and former White House officials are “absolutely immune” from congressional testimony, writing: “Ms. Conway cannot be compelled to testify before Congress with respect to matters related to her service as a senior adviser to the president.” “Because of this constitutional immunity, and in order to protect the prerogatives of the Office of the President, the President has directed Ms. Conway not to appear at the Committee’s scheduled hearing on Monday, July 15, 2019,” Cipollone continued.

Chairman Elijah Cummings is threatening to hold her in contempt if she doesn’t testify by the 5th.

The White House issued a statement late this afternoon denouncing the committee’s “purely political campaign to harass the President and his close advisors.”

[image via Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images]

