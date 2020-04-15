Kellyanne Conway defended President Donald Trump halting U.S. funding of the World Health Organization by suggesting that the agency had 18 attempts before Covid-19 to learn how to stop the coronavirus from becoming a global pandemic.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, the White House adviser accused WHO of dishonesty in their early statements on the coronavirus outbreak and for echoing Chinese government disinformation on its spread. Conway also praised Trump for putting travel restrictions on China, a move the president has repeatedly touted, though it still allowed a reported 40,000 people to travel from China to the U.S. since it was implemented.

“Some of the scientists and doctors say there could be other strains later on this, this could come back in the fall in a limited way. This is Covid-19, not Covid 1, folks. You would think that people charged with the World Health Organization facts and figures would be on top of that,” Conway said.

It isn’t entirely clear what point Conway is getting at there, though her comments raise questions about whether she knows how the novel coronavirus got its name.

Covid-19 is referred to as the “novel coronavirus” because it is a relatively new strain of respiratory disease from the same viral family that causes conditions like SARS. The WHO and other health sources have dubbed the illness as Covid-19 because the pathogen was identified as a result of the 2019 outbreak in Wuhan.

Watch above, via Fox News.

