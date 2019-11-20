Former independent counsel and Fox News contributor Ken Starr said Wednesday’s testimony from Gordon Sondland made for a “bombshell” day — and that the news “doesn’t look good” for President Donald Trump.

Starr was on America’s Newsroom for Fox’s coverage of Sondland’s statements before the House Intelligence Committee. While the ambassador to the European Union told Congress that Trump never “directly” told him U.S. military aid to Ukraine was conditioned the investigations the president wanted, he made waves by saying it was “abundantly clear” to everyone involved that there was a quid pro quo, connecting many of Trump’s allies to the scheme.

Starr said Sondland’s testimony brought the scandal “closer to the president,” and that “it doesn’t look good for the president substantively.” Starr pointed out that House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) brought up the impeachment of former president Richard Nixon, and the third article: contempt. Starr said the Democrats focused on obstruction: “We already have one article of impeachment and the third article of impeachment in the Richard Nixon situation is very clear, it’s very succinct, its very well done.

“That just got drawn up today thanks to Ambassador Sondland.”

Starr continued:

So we have now a process crime, contempt of Congress, contempt of the House in the course of its impeachment. What’s the response to that? We don’t recognize this. It was not proper. It was not authorized through a proper vote of the House, etc.

When asked to elaborate on his take, Starr said “There will be articles of impeachment.”

“I think we’ve known that. It was just confirmed today and then, substantively, what we heard from the chairman just now is: It’s over. We now know — this is his position — We now know that the president in fact committed the crime of bribery. Something of value. That’s litigable, but I think articles of impeachment are being drawn up if they haven’t already been drawn up. So it depends, will it be bipartisan and so forth. So this obviously has been one of those bombshell days.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

