House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) lobbed a stern warning at President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s congressional testimony with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland: President Richard Nixon’s “refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress” was used as basis for impeachment articles drafted against him.

Schiff made the comment while referencing the White House’s efforts to block congressional subpoenas amid House Democrats’ impeachment investigation into Trump for asking Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rival former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for $400 million in U.S. military aid.

“I want to say a word about the president and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo’s obstruction of this investigation. We have not received a single document from the State Department, and as Ambassador Sondland’s opening statement today will make clear, those documents bear directly on this investigation and this impeachment inquiry,” Schiff said during the start of Sondland’s hearing before the Intel Committee. “I think we know now, based on a sample of the documents attached to Ambassador Sondland’s statement, that the knowledge of this scheme was far and wide, and included, among others, Secretary of State Pompeo, as well as the vice president.”

“We can see why Secretary Pompeo and President Trump have made such a concerted and across the board effort to obstruct this investigation and this impeachment inquiry,” he added. “And I will just say this, they do so at their own peril. I remind the president that Article III of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress.”

In August, the House filed a lawsuit to push former White House counsel Don McGahn, who they plan on interviewing after the first wave of impeachment hearings wrap up next month, to obey congressional subpoenas despite the administration insisting that McGahn is “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony.” The White House has also attempted to block congressional testimony from former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees.

Watch above, via CNN.

