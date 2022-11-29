Kevin McCarthy Calls on GOP to Make Him Speaker So Dems Can Be Investigated: ‘The Subpoenas Can’t Move Out’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) reminded Republicans that investigations into Democrats cannot move forward unless he receives the 218 votes needed to become Speaker.

The California Republican made point part of his pitch on Tuesday night’s Hannity on Fox News. Republicans will begin the year with a five-seat majority and McCarthy can spare few votes in his bid to succeed Nancy Pelosi.

McCarthy appears well shy of the support needed to avert a leadership disaster with his party holding a slim majority beginning in January. According to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), 20 House Republicans are fervent in their opposition to making McCarthy Speaker.

Among them is Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who took to Twitter Tuesday evening to defend a postition that could potentially allow Democrats to choose the Speaker.

This is a false premise, Jack. If you name names opposing McCarthy, start with mine. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 30, 2022

On Fox News, McCarthy reminded his fellow House Republicans their agenda for the 118th Congress is dead without him at the helm.

“The only admonition I’d give to your fellow Republicans that either you guys all stand together or you will fail together,” host Sean Hannity told him.

Hannity added the GOP will be unable to honor its “commitments to America” if it fails to elect McCarthy.

“By failing, that means the investigations into whether or not the FBI has politicized, the DOJ is weaponized the origins of Covid, looking into the Biden, Hunter Biden family syndicate – Joe Biden family syndicate and the money pedaling issues that at hand.”

Hannity asked McCarthy if he believed he would be able to convince enough of his conference to coalesce around him.

McCarthy responded:

We’re going to the floor. I believe we’ll get to 218. Why? If we don’t, none of those investigations go forward. None of the work that we have put before us. We can’t start investigating Mayorkas, we can’t secure the border, we can’t lower gasoline prices by making us energy-independent. We can’t hold [the government] accountable or pass a parent’s bill of rights. All of that will stop. The subpoenas can’t move out until you elect a speaker.

Watch above, via Fox News.

