‘THIS YOU?’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked For Tweet Saying ‘Of Course’ She Denounces White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sparked a strong reaction online Tuesday after she tweeted that “of course” she denounces “Nick Fuentes and his racists [sic] anti-semitic ideology.”

Greene responded to a tweet from PBS News Hour white house correspondent Laura Barrón-López regarding GOP House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) being pressed by reporters earlier on Tuesday about members of his conference being associated with Fuentes – the neo-Nazi who grabbed headlines last week by dining with former President Donald Trump.

“McCarthy was asked about House GOP members associated w/Fuentes, specifically Greene. He said ‘she denounced him,’” Barrón-López tweeted, adding:

There’s no public evidence Greene denounced Fuentes. She claimed she didn’t know about his “controversial” views when she spoke at his white nationalist conference

Of course I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racists anti-semitic ideology. I can’t comprehend why the media is obsessed with him. Do you actually report real news or just use CNN for your political activism? Have you questioned Democrats if they denounce Israel hating Ilhan Omar? https://t.co/avPmrCXSOE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 29, 2022

Greene replied, “Of course I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racists [sic] anti-semitic ideology. I can’t comprehend why the media is obsessed with him.”

“Do you actually report real news or just use CNN for your political activism? Have you questioned Democrats if they denounce Israel hating Ilhan Omar?” the Republican added.

Twitter users were quick to mock Greene’s reply, which ignored the fact that Greene and Fuentes do have a history.

Greene spoke at Fuentes’s white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in February of this year and was introduced on stage by Fuentes who led the crowd in a chant of “Putin! Putin!” before bringing up the congresswoman.

Confronted later by CBS News’s Robert Costa, Greene claimed, “I do not know Nick Fuentes. I’ve never heard him speak. I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are, so I’m not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”

“What I can tell you is I went to his event last night to address his very large following because that is a young. It’s a very young following and it’s a generation I’m extremely concerned about,” she added.

Twitter users pulled no punches in making sure Greene recalled that she did in fact know Fuentes and once embraced him on stage:

When was that denunciation again? pic.twitter.com/21Zcpo8Si7 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) November 29, 2022

Greene spoke at Fuentes' conference, where he introduced her and she shook his hand. That's a weird kind of denunciation. https://t.co/ee3BQgFecN — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 29, 2022

It took nearly a year, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally denounced Nick Fuentes. She was thrilled to speak at his conference back in February. https://t.co/8CpEn9LGOd pic.twitter.com/Se6VtgL6qR — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 29, 2022

How you gonna denounce something you take pride in. Guess Marge forgot she spoke at an event organized by Nick Fuentes. #FreshResists https://t.co/nYEpWeWm3T — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) November 29, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter feed still features video of her speaking to Fuentes's white nationalist conference last year. https://t.co/ykl7wSllLt — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 29, 2022

