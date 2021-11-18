Ahead of Thursday night’s House vote on the Build Back Better legislation, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) used what’s known as a “magic minute” to talk for much, much, much longer than that.

The House does not have a filibuster, but McCarthy did his damndest Thursday night to make it look as though it does. For more than an hour, he railed against the bill, with a price tag of $1.75 trillion, which would be used to fund universal pre-kindergarten, paid family leave, an expansion of Medicare to include hearing ailments, affordable housing, and other provisions.

“Never in American history has so much been spent at one time,” McCarthy said on the House floor.

Actually, the $1.75 trillion will be spent over the next 10 years. By comparison, the U.S. is slated to spend nearly half that on military spending in the next fiscal year.

Nevertheless, McCarthy portrayed the bill as a case of unprecedented runaway spending, much to the chagrin of his Democratic counterparts in the House. On a few occasions, they heckled McCarthy or ignored him outright and just talked amongst themselves in the House chamber. When they weren’t doing either of those things, they were tweeting their displease at the minority leader.

If McCarthy’s “one minute” speech is magic, please saw me in half and put me out of my misery. — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) November 19, 2021

Live look at @GOPLeader on the floor right now. pic.twitter.com/TICdhATM6x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 19, 2021

I think @GOPLeader has lied more times in this speech than there'll be dollars spent in the #buildbackbetter act. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 19, 2021

I wish Kevin McCarthy loved delivering for working families as much as he loves the sound of his own voice. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) November 19, 2021

The climate solutions of the #BuildBackBetter Act couldn’t be more important after all of Kevin McCarthy’s hot air. https://t.co/RwASWanr5G — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) November 19, 2021

You know, @GOPLeader's speech is so long at this point, we lost the extra hour we got for Daylight Saving. pic.twitter.com/DNq0xBQqfR — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) November 19, 2021

We’ve officially crossed the threshold of seven plays of “All Too Well.” https://t.co/fs0h3taO2R — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) November 19, 2021

Some of you are pointing out that Kevin McCarthy's speech is NOT longer than Red (Taylor’s Version) yet, and you're right. But at over an hour now, it IS longer than Fearless. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 19, 2021

The @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy is on the floor right now arguing against critical investments in your family and your community. @HouseDemocrats are working to #BuildBackBetter, and we're going to get it done. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) November 19, 2021

Kevin McCarthy is making sure America knows he’s against universal pre-k, lower health care costs, and lower taxes for families… Noted. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) November 19, 2021

I want to see memes from this unhinged Kevin McCarthy speech. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 19, 2021

I’m sitting here listening to the republican leader just make up a bunch of lies. This speech is an embarrassment. https://t.co/XCFuaJ7RCe — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 19, 2021

.@GOPLeader, at this rate we’ll miss the lunar eclipse. https://t.co/1pHOH5Y5J8 — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) November 19, 2021

This speech by @GOPLeader is the longest month of my life. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) November 19, 2021

How can Kevin McCarthy lecture us about fiscal responsibility with a straight face? The GOP Tax Scam added approximately two trillion dollars to the national debt.#BuildBackBetter reduces the deficit and delivers #ForThePeople. Sit down @GOPLeader. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) November 19, 2021

