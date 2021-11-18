House Democrats Roast Kevin McCarthy on Twitter for Marathon Speech: ‘Please Saw Me in Half and Put Me Out of My Misery’
Ahead of Thursday night’s House vote on the Build Back Better legislation, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) used what’s known as a “magic minute” to talk for much, much, much longer than that.
The House does not have a filibuster, but McCarthy did his damndest Thursday night to make it look as though it does. For more than an hour, he railed against the bill, with a price tag of $1.75 trillion, which would be used to fund universal pre-kindergarten, paid family leave, an expansion of Medicare to include hearing ailments, affordable housing, and other provisions.
“Never in American history has so much been spent at one time,” McCarthy said on the House floor.
Actually, the $1.75 trillion will be spent over the next 10 years. By comparison, the U.S. is slated to spend nearly half that on military spending in the next fiscal year.
Nevertheless, McCarthy portrayed the bill as a case of unprecedented runaway spending, much to the chagrin of his Democratic counterparts in the House. On a few occasions, they heckled McCarthy or ignored him outright and just talked amongst themselves in the House chamber. When they weren’t doing either of those things, they were tweeting their displease at the minority leader.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com