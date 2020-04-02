Fox News host Brian Kilmeade floated that politics is the reason why U.S. officials haven’t done more with a drug that might work as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Dr. Mehmet Oz joined Fox & Friends on Thursday to discuss an initial study from doctors in China which found that the drug hydroxychloroquine helped alleviate the symptoms of Covid-19 among patients. To this end, Oz recommended that health officials should broaden the study by comparing U.S. coronavirus patients who take hydroxychloroquine against those who do not.

Kilmeade asked Oz to entertain the notion that hydroxychloroquine testing in the U.S. hasn’t moved faster because of “politics” from President Donald Trump’s critics.

“I don’t get this. Let’s reframe this, So the French say it works. The Chinese say it works. You are getting studies that show it works. You are trying to tell people in New York to test this. You said you were going to, have you been able to get an answer if they are testing this or not? And do you think perhaps, even though you don’t know for sure, politics is playing a role in this? The fact that the president thought he could be optimistic on it, did that actually bring politics into this and is this cure not moving forward because people don’t like the president?”

While Trump has repeatedly hyped hydroxychloroquine as a possible Covid-19 cure, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s of the coronavirus task force has offered more restrained commentary noting that it requires further testing. Oz admitted that he didn’t know the precise motivation for why the drug hasn’t seen more use in New York, but even as he cycled through possible reasons, he said “I don’t think that’s right” for officials to restrict sales of it.

“Unbelievable,” Kilmeade sighed in exasperation.

Watch above, via Fox News.

