Though he didn’t cite Tucker Carlson by name, Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out the new conspiracy theory espoused by the Fox News host that somehow the FBI had planned the January 6th insurrection.

Appearing on Morning Joe in MSNBC’s DC studio, the Illinois Republican was unsparing in his criticism of how conspiracy theories have taken over, not just the far right, but the entire right side of the political spectrum, and blasted former President Donald Trump for his part in promoting lies that are willfully believed by his followers.

Carlson flatly stated on Tuesday night that “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol,” added that there are still “basic factual matters” we still don’t know about January 6th, and asked, “Why is the Biden administration preventing us from knowing?”

Citing a Revolver News report, Carlson added “Some of the key people who participated on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls those people un-indicted co-conspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives. Really. In the Capitol on January 6th.”

Kasie Hunt noted to the congressman that Vladimir Putin made reference to Ashli Babbitt during his post-summit press conference and “essentially parroted some of the talking points that we’re seeing on our far, far-right conservative media, even from some of your colleagues, like congressman Paul Gosar,” before asking, “What is going on with that?”

“Insanity,” Kinzinger replied. “It’s not even Paul. It’s our own — it’s not the far, far right, it’s just the right now. Where it’s saying that she was assassinated. Now the new push is that the FBI actually somehow planned and assisted in Jan 6th.”

“You have members that are actually promoting that,” Joe Scarborough followed up — a point which Kinzinger affirmed. Scarborough then lamented how his family members are so caught up in distrust of traditional news outlets but are willing to believe reports from “Chinese cult” Falun Gong.

“It’s been so much information peppered on these people that now you can say, ‘FBI planned January 6th,’ that’s the new thing,” Kinzinger said. “You can’t prove otherwise because, by the time you do prove otherwise, they don’t even listen to facts anyway. ”

“And this is the legacy of Trump and Trumpism,” he concluded. “This is the legacy of blatant outright lies to people that are being abused for their raw noble patriotism.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com