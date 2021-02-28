Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL), one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, said Republicans need to “quit peddling” fear and move on from the former president.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger on Sunday if the GOP really is united.

“We may be united in some areas. You know, we don’t have to agree with everything the Biden administration is doing. So there will be opposition,” Kinzinger said. “But I think in terms of what is our vision for the future, certainly not united.”

He said the GOP has been “using fear as a compelling way to get votes” for too long and “we have to quit peddling that.”

Kinzinger expects that the former president’s speech will be heavy on “self-congratulations” and no self-reflection on the fact that they lost the House, Senate, and presidency because of him.

The GOP, however, seems at least publicly welcoming of Trump in shaping the party’s future.

Kinzinger singled out a few other Republicans in Congress like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney who have been doing the “truth-telling” in their party, and said Republicans need more of that.

