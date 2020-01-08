Lara Logan, a former 60 Minutes correspondent and current Fox Nation host, cited an anonymous “Iraqi” acquaintance living in America to suggest on Wednesday that “every” single Iraqi-American will vote to re-elect President Donald Trump because of the strike that took outtop Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“I will tell you one funny thing,” Logan began during an appearance on Fox News Outnumbered today, in which she promoted her new Fox Nation docuseries — her first network journalism project since leaving CBS in early 2019. “An Iraqi who lives here said to me — the Iraqi community in San Diego, the Iraqis living in the U.S. — he said every one of them is voting for Trump because he killed Soleimani.”

Outside of the anecdotal comment from one unnamed Iraqi-American, Logan provided no further evidence to back her suggestion Trump’s support among Iraqis has boosted after his escalation of the U.S. military conflict with Iran, which led to Tehran counter-striking on Tuesday night with a missile barrage targeting U.S. bases in Iraq.

Earlier in the segment, Logan used additional anecdotal evidence to claim that the impeachment of Trump “makes no sense to anybody” living outside of big cities.

“I gotta’ say, I live in a small town in Texas. All I can tell you is a lot of people that live in this country don’t understand why you are still talking about impeachment. How many articles? Are you kidding me? Isn’t that done?” she said. “We saw that show. That show aired and it’s over.”

“There is very little support when you go out and about, as I do, in towns and cities in this country — and yes, in a big city like New York and L.A., people are talking about this and wondering about i and if you hate Trump, of course you are talking about it,” Logan continued. “So many people didn’t even watch, because it was obvious to them. It’s obvious because so many people said it, that they were going to impeach this president.”

She went on to say that those accusing Trump of abusing his executive powers by taking out Soleimani without notifying or receiving approval from Congress are being “dishonest.”

Logan, who joined Fox News in November, launched a Fox Nation program on Monday that is focused on the U.S.-Mexico border issue, which she described as a “classic storytelling” show, telling The Hill, “It’s a journalism show, not an opinion show. And that was the purpose of the title, to cut through some of that spin so that people could see it for what it is, and not how it might be cast.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]