Lara Trump Reacts To Ex-President’s Latest Indictment By Raging About… Hillary’s Emails

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, joined Newsmax on Tuesday to react to the fourth indictment of the 2024 GOP frontrunner.

Trump wasted no time engaging in some high-level whataboutism by pointing the finger at Hillary Clinton while discussing the multitude of criminal charges facing Donald Trump.

“To see, of all people, Hillary Clinton out there having anything to say about anything when she BleachBitted and destroyed 33,000 emails after she was told not to – cell phones with a hammer. We know what happened with Hillary Clinton, and yet she got absolutely no heat from anybody at the Department of Justice,” Trump raged, referencing a nearly seven-year-old scandal.

Notably, eleven days before the 2016 presidential election then-FBI Director James Comey released a letter saying Hillary Clinton’s emails were being looked into. Many critics of the move accused Comey of violating long-held DOJ policy by not publicizing investigations into presidential candidates so close to an election. The DOJ ultimately decided not to prosecute Clinton.

“What they accused our campaign and my father-in-law of doing in 2016, conspiring somehow with Russia to win an election. Hillary Clinton herself and the DNC actually did these things,” Trump continued, adding:

And I think beyond that, this is what is frustrating to people, to see them throwing everything at the wall, to see anything that might stick for Donald Trump because they don’t care in actuality how it is they prevent him from becoming president of the United States again. That is their angle. And they will try everything as evidenced now by this fourth ridiculous indictment.

“But to see Hillary Clinton out there talking about it, laughing about it, cackling about it, to know that the Biden family is basically getting away with selling out the United States of America, as far as all of us have seen with our own eyes, it is insane to see,” Trump fumed, referring to Clinton’s Monday night appearance on MSNBC as the news of the indictment broke.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax.

