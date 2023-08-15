Fox’s Cavuto Presses Nancy Mace on Trump Indictments: ‘They Can’t All Be Politically Motivated, Can They?’

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto questioned Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on the indictments former President Donald Trump is currently under on Tuesday’s Your World. The latest came Monday night when a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others in connection with his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. In one instance, Trump phoned Georgia’s secretary of state demanding the official “find” him the number of votes needed to win there.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed on Truth Social that he will present a “report” next week showing the election was rigged. He has falsely maintained the contest was stolen from him.

“What do you make of what the former president is promising next Monday to prove – presumably to exonerate him once and for all and prove – that the 2020 Georgia vote was rigged?” Cavuto asked.

“Well, we’ll have to see what he comes up with next week,” she replied before railing against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “I have to tell you, just in the initial reports of these indictments in Georgia, you know, I think the American people should be angry about this. It’s not illegal to text people or to take legal advice, no matter how awful we might think your attorneys are. I’m not really sure what she was thinking.”

“In all, as you know, Congresswoman, there are 91 criminal charges that are brought up in these four various criminal cases,” Cavuto said. “They can’t all be politically motivated, can they?”

“Well, I think most of them are,” Mace said. “You look at the Alvin Bragg case. I mean, we all know that that was politically motivated. When I look at it, most of it is.

“But you did condemn his conduct on Jan. 6,” Cavuto interrupted. “You stand by that?”

“Oh, absolutely 100%,” she replied.

“So, would you support him as the nominee of your party with all of this?” the host inquired.

“Well, I’m gonna support the nominee,” she responded.

In addition to state charges in New York and Georgia, Trump is also under indictment on federal charges in Florida and Washington, D.C.

