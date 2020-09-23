After President Donald Trump abruptly left Wednesday’s White House news conference, Larry Kudlow spoke to the press and touted the Trump administration’s economic record to contrast it with Barack Obama’s.

He opened by saying he wants to show “more examples of the V-shaped recovery.” He pointed to a chart showing the change in the number of people living in poverty from Obama to Trump.

But the chart very clearly shows that only covers the first three years of the president’s term, and one reporter jumped in to ask, “What’s the number post-pandemic?”

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see on that,” Kudlow said. “This stuff just came out.”

“I’d just like accurate information,” the reporter responded.

“This is the accurate information,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow continued to talk up the Trump-Obama economic contrast and the “V-shaped recovery,” before saying, “We have more work to do, there is still hardship and there is still heartbreak…”

And he was asked yet again for the stats on how many Americans are living in poverty right now, in the middle of the pandemic.

“That won’t be reported… I can only wait until the Census Bureau — I don’t know if you cover this beat or not,” Kudlow said.

“The number of Americans living in poverty right now,” Fox News Radio’s Jon Decker said, “do you happen to know that answer?”

“No,” Kudlow said.

As Decker kept confronting him on what the numbers are, Kudlow remarked, “If you’ll just stop nitpicking and let me explain to you…”

“It’s not nitpicking, I don’t want a history lesson, I want to know what’s happening today,” Decker said.

“Well, you should have a history lesson too, it would help you understand,” Kudlow said.

