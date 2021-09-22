‘I’m Sounding Like I’m Agreeing With Joy Reid’: Ingraham Pans Media Attention On Gabby Petito Case, Notes Many Missing Black Kids ‘Are Getting No Coverage’

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo knocked the media’s sensationalistic coverage of the case of Gabby Petito, whose body was found over the weekend. Police are searching for her boyfriend as a person of interest, but his whereabouts are unknown.

At one point, Ingraham suggested she was agreeing with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who on Monday told viewers, “The way this story captivated the nation has many wondering, why not the same media attention when people of color go missing? Well, the answer actually has a name: Missing White Woman Syndrome.”

During Wednesday’s segment of “Seen and Unseen” (which is a regular feature on the show and not a reference to missing persons), Ingraham noted that Arroyo had received some blowback over some tweets he’d fired off about the over-the-top media attention the case was getting.

“I called the media coverage of the case a huge distraction,” he explained. “I said, God bless the Petito family. We should all pray for Gabby’s return – this was a day before the body was found. But I think people are drawn to true crime stories like Lifetime movies.”

Arroyo said missing persons cases are “largely local stories, and the media attention to Gabby’s case makes one think that she’s the only missing person in the country.”

He then pointed to the FBI’s database of kidnapped or missing persons, which he noted had more than 89,000 names on it as of the end of last year. Arroyo said their stories should be reported locally “without exploiting the pain of these families.”

“Well, many years ago I dubbed it tragedy TV,” Ingraham replied. “But you go to the St. Louis missing persons, Chicago missing persons. There are a lot of African American kids who are missing. And, you know, I’m sounding like I’m agreeing with Joy Reid, but a lot of them are getting no coverage.”

“Not at all,” responded Arroyo.

“And their stories are just as heartbreaking,” concluded Ingraham.

