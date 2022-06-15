Laura Ingraham Blasted Report on Rep. Loudermilk’s Capitol Tour as ‘Total Lie’ Hours Before Footage Proved it True

Hours before the January 6 Committee released their evidence on Barry Loudermilk’s pre-Capitol riot tour to constituents, the congressman gave interview to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in which both he and the host blasted the “smear” against the congressman.

Ingraham led her Tuesday night show by sneering at public accusations that Republican representatives gave “reconnaissance tours” to people around the U.S. Capitol in the days before the building came under attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Loudermilk was among those facing this allegation — though The Ingraham Angle pronounced Loudermilk “vindicated” because the U.S. Capitol Police said in a letter that Loudermilk gave constituents a tour around two Capitol complex office buildings, but added there is “no evidence” that the group went to the Capitol.

Ingraham proceeded to bring Loudermilk onto the program, and he blasted the Committee’s conduct and for portraying him as an “evil conspirator.” He then accused critics of “moving the goalposts” by condemning him for his tour around the Capitol complex, rather than the Capitol itself.

“There were hundreds of people in the Capitol complex, the House office buildings,” Loudermilk said. “In fact, it was the Democrat leadership ordered the gift shop open on the 5th because there were so many visitors there…There were plenty of people at the House office buildings because it was just another day.”

Loudermilk also pointed out out the Capitol Police said they didn’t see anything “suspicious” from his group on surveillance footage. This prompted Ingraham exclaim “It was a total lie! I’m just gonna say it! It was a lie, it was a smear, they did the same thing to Donald Trump for years.”

Loudermilk continued, claiming, “There was nothing nefarious that happened on the 5th. To most of us…we had no idea what was going to transpire on the 6th. It was just another legislative day.”

Approximately 12 hours after that interview, the committee released a series of photos and videos from Loudermilk’s tour, saying that the participants “photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints.” One portion of the surveillance footage seems to show people on the tour photographing the tunnel connecting the Rayburn House Office Building to the Capitol. The package also included footage taken by a tour participant who made threatening comments directed at several Democratic lawmakers after Trump’s “Save America” rally.

“The behavior of these individuals during the January 5, 2021 tour raises concerns about their activity and intent while inside the Capitol complex,” the committee said in an open letter.

Watch above, via Fox News.

