Trump Congratulates Nancy Mace, GOP Rep. He Slammed as ‘Nasty’ and ‘Disloyal’

Former President Donald Trump offered some kind words to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) after she won her GOP primary Tuesday night, despite Trump backing her top opponent.

Mace sparked Trump’s fury after she condemned him following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and he relentlessly attacked her in the run-up to Tuesday’s primary.

“[Mace] joined the phony narrative about January 6th. She voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt, which was terrible,” Trump said during a March rally in Florence, South Carolina. “She’s totally manipulated by raging Never Trumpers and the radical left Democrats that are poisoning our country. She’s a terrible person, and she has no idea what she’s doing.”

Trump also took aim at the widely ridiculed video Mace shot outside of Trump Tower as she tried to mend fences with the pro-Trump base of the GOP.

“She’s standing in front of Trump Tower in New York, I’m saying can you believe this?” Trump said of the clip. “It was untruthful just like everything else she does.”

Trump was referring to a clip Mace posted to social media in February in which she praised the former president in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

“I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in. He brought American jobs back. He lowered our taxes. Wages and employment were better for every hard-working American in our country,”Mace said after noting she was one of Trump’s “earlier supporters.”

“He made America safer and he took on China directly and America was stronger all around the world and, frankly, freedom and democracy was stronger all around the world,” she added.

Mace’s campaign was boosted by an endorsement and support on the campaign trail by Trump insider and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Mace’s attempts to get back in Trump’s good graces fell flat as he endorsed Katie Arrington to replace her and said Mace is “nasty, disloyal and bad for the Republican Party” while promoting Arrington.

Mace’s victory on Tuesday night apparently erased all the animosity, however, as Trump offered his congratulations.

“Katie Arrington was a long shot but ran a great race and way over performed. Congrats to Nancy Mace, who should easily be able to defeat her Democrat opponent!” Trump said on his Truth Social.

