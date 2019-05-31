Laura Ingraham defended a famed white supremacist known for brazen racism and anti-Semitism as a “prominent voice censored by social media”

Ingraham kicked off her segment Thursday night with a defense of literal fake news — doctored videos of Nancy Pelosi intended to make her seem impaired — calling it the work of “satirists, people with a comedic flair.”

The Fox News host turned to Candace Owens, a commentator who cut her teeth at notorious conspiracy factory Infowars, for comment. Ingraham argued criticism of the video was part of a “larger effort to silence conservative voices ahead of the 2020 election.”

“Facebook now, what do they monitor, ‘hate’? That sounds good until you realize hate — These are some of the people they’ve shunned,” Ingraham said, showing off a number of “prominent voices” banned from Facebook, including our white supremacist, Paul Nehlen.

“It’s people who believe in border enforcement, people who believe in national sovereignty,” Ingraham said.

“People who believe in black America,” Owens added.

“Heaven forbid! Black conservatives!” Ingraham said. “Keep them out of this, back of the bus for you.”

Nehlen, known for running against Paul Ryan in the Wisconsin Republican primary in 2016 (and losing), has a bit more of a controversial reputation than Ingraham lets on.

His ugly anti-Semitism was a constant presence on Twitter — he frequently posted about the “Jewish question” — before the outlet decided to ban him.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Goy Talk, Nehlen called for a race war that would wipe out Jews and Blacks. He proposed “some group of chimped-out n*ggers” will attack senior citizens, leading to a “race war.”

Nehlen also cited Robert Bowers, who killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“I’m not opposed to someone leading a million Robert Bowers to the promised land,” Nehlen said.

While Nehlen is perhaps the most horrific inclusion in Ingraham’s list, he’s not the only controversial figure. Her hall of fame includes Alex Jones, who spread conspiracy theories about victims of the Sandy Hook shootings, resulting in death threats to the families; actor James Woods, suspended from Twitter for refusing to delete a tweet suggesting U.S. law enforcement officials be hanged; Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, Michelle Malkin, and White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Ingraham herself has run into trouble before for controversial remarks. She sparked controversy and ad boycotts last year after saying “the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore” because of “massive demographic changes” from legal and illegal immigration. She later disavowed the white supremacists that embraced those comments.

Watch above, via Fox News.

