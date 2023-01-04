Laura Ingraham Guest Invokes Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against Fox News, Taunts Her Over Parkland Shooting Apology

A Fox News guest alluded to an alleged culture of sexual harassment at the network under its previous CEO Roger Ailes during a testy exchange with Laura Ingraham on Wednesday. He also invoked her apology to a student after the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On The Ingraham Angle, the host welcomed author Steve Almond to discuss safety in sports in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing after making a tackle Monday night.

Almond, the author of the book, Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto, joined the show to petition for the end of football at all levels. He claimed the sport is violent and racist.

Ingraham and her guest discussed the safety of the sport and Hamlin’s case in particular. The player remains hospitalized after he went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“What do you want?” Ingraham asked the author. “I’ve seen stampedes at soccer games, major fights at hockey games. I’ve seen fights at cricket competitions. What do you want? I’m not getting it.”

Almond said the league needs a financial “incentive” to make the game safer. He proposed weight limits for players so they “aren’t bulking themselves up on unnatural weights.” He then suggested monitors on helmets look for hard hits that might otherwise go unnoticed.

He also argued the NFL has a “PR problem” he said was not unlike that of Ingraham’s network.

“It’s like at Fox News when you have hosts who are allegedly sexually harassing people,” he said. “Fox News throws money at that to make that PR problem go away.”

After some crosstalk, Ingraham said, “That’s a cute little move. I’m trying to get you to answer a question.”

Later on in this discussion, Almond referenced Ingraham’s apology to anti-gun activist David Hogg and accused her of trying to “scare” her viewers.

“I’m focused on the fans and what I believe is not that any government ban is going to make football safer, and not some mythic woke mob that you mentioned to try to scare your viewers,” he said.

Ingraham fired back that football is “not about politics.”

“That’s your entire economic model,” Almond said. “That’s to scare your viewers. That’s your whole gig.”

After some back-and-forth in which Almond said viewers of both sports and news speak with their money, he said, “A couple of years when you taunted a survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, you apologized only because advertisers withdrew from your show.”

Ingraham ended the interview there.

“Nice try, buddy,” she said as she cut Almond off. “That’s what they always do.”

Ingraham said her show would always welcome “all points of view.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com