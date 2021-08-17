Fox News’ Laura Ingraham pushed back on the idea that the United States should welcome Afghanistan citizens fleeing their country after the Taliban’s takeover.

As the world witnesses the chaos in Afghanistan and the desperation of those trying to escape, the situation has raised questions about where the U.S. will relocate all of these refugees. There have been bipartisan calls to let fleeing Afghans into America, but Ingraham talked down to the notion at the end of her Monday night interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of potentially un-vetted refugees from Afghanistan?” Ingraham said. “All day we heard phrases like ‘we promised them.’ Well, who did? Did you?”

Ingraham’s comments came just over an hour after her fellow Fox host, Tucker Carlson, claimed that allowing Afghanistan refugees into America would be like an invasion. This appears to be setting the stage for the rationale Fox News’ primetime shows will use against accepting refugees.

“If history is any guide, and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in coming months, probably in your neighborhood,” Carlson said. “And over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions. So first we invade and then we’re invaded.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

