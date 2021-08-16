Tucker Carlson Says US Accepting Afghan Refugees Means the Country Is Being ‘Invaded’

Tucker Carlson told his viewers Monday night they should fear the U.S. accepting refugees from Afghanistan, and even likened the prospect to an invasion.

The United States is scrambling to evacuate American allies in Afghanistan, with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers speaking in support of accepting Afghan refugees.

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to house thousands of refugees on military bases.

Carlson said, “The people who made the Afghan occupation possible would like to see a lot more of our southern border, much more unrestrained immigration to the U.S. ‘Bring in the refugees!’ they’re screaming tonight.”

He mockingly read a statement from Mitt Romney saying the U.S. should accept refugees.

And then Carlson actually said this means the U.S. would be “invaded”:

If history is any guide, and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in coming months, probably in your neighborhood. And over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions. So first we invade and then we’re invaded.

The Fox News host was called out last week for comments evoking replacement theory, spreading fears that Democrats want to “change the demographics of the country.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

