Laura Ingraham issued a correction on her show Thursday night after she falsely accused one of the Trump whistleblower’s lawyers of having “represented Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer.”

There has been a concerted effort on behalf of Trump’s media boosters to cast the whistleblower — whose identity is unknown — as an anti-Trump partisan.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General report previously noted that the whistleblower had an “indicia of bias of an arguable political bias” — though CNN reported on Thursday that possible bias was simply that the whistleblower is a registered Democrat.

On Ingraham’s Wednesday night broadcast, in an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the Fox News host said the whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid, “has represented Schumer and Hillary, by the way.”

Zaid responded in a lengthy Twitter thread pointing out that 1. Lawyers, of course, represent clients of varied political persuasions all the time, and 2. He never represented Clinton or Schumer.

Ingraham was likely thinking of another lawyer on the whistleblower’s team, Andrew Bakaj, who interned for Schumer and Hillary one summer eighteen years ago when he was around 20 years old.

“And before we go, last night I made a comment about the whistleblower lawyer Mark Zaid,” Ingraham said at the end of her Thursday night show. “And saying he previously represented Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. That was incorrect. I was mistaking Mark for another attorney representing the whistleblower named Andrew Bakaj, who just worked for Clinton and Schumer. It was a different lawyer. I apologize for that mixup.”

Again, Bakaj interned for Clinton and Schumer almost two decades ago. Read Zaid’s Twitter thread below, and see Ingraham’s original comment at the bottom of the post.

2/To be clear, at no time have I ever represented Senator Schumer or Secretary Clinton. Ever. Never. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 3, 2019

4/ The partisans are trying to smear the legal team as some liberal opposition. We are anything but that. I’ve never been anything other than registered Independent & proud of it. We pursue the rule of law. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 3, 2019

Zaid also made sure to point out his conservative bona fides — which included representing the RNC in efforts on Hillary Clinton’s emails and working with GOP Rep. Devin Nunes on the Benghazi case — before concluding with a note about allegations of the whistleblower’s bias:

12/I understand @jaketapper at @CNN reported my client’s pol bias, as stated in @ODNIgov IG memo, was nothing more than #whistleblower registered Democrat. We won’t comment on identifying info but if true, give me a break! Bias? Seriously? Most ppl are.https://t.co/d3ZNeOK9n0 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 3, 2019

Ingraham’s initial comments:

