Laura Ingraham Says Republicans Are Walking Into a ‘Trap’ on Facebook Oversight: ‘The Left Can’t Be Trusted’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said on Tuesday that Republicans criticizing Facebook and pushing for oversight are falling into a “trap.”

Ingraham reacted to the stunning testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen by saying this is really all about Democrats trying to suppress speech.

Haugen testified Tuesday that Facebook did not do enough to address extremism on the platform, and one of the internal research documents she leaked showed Facebook is aware of what a toxic environment Instagram is for teen girls.

Ingraham said the scrutiny on Facebook is suspiciously-timed, suggesting a plan to “rev up the speech police” before the next election.

She mocked Democrats’ concern about children who say their mental health struggles are being exacerbated by Instagram, and said “the left doesn’t care if the culture or big business spreads content that’s not appropriate for children.”

“After all they have done to damage our children and steal their innocence, we are supposed to trust them on the Facebook and Instagram issue? Color me skeptical,” Ingraham said.

She said parents should keep their kids off smart phones, and claimed that it’s conservative parents who have led the charge on that. But now that Democrats and Republicans are in agreement, Ingraham’s suspicious.

“Republicans may be walking straight into a trap.”

She said Facebook wants to suppress the speech of conservatives and called Haugen “a total ideologue.”

Ingraham warned Republicans “out to be very, very careful” because “the left can’t be trusted.”

