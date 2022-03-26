Laura Ingraham Says Accepting Ukrainian Refugees Not in America’s ‘Best Interest’

Laura Ingraham is not fan of President Joe Biden’s pledge to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled as Russia continues to wage a war of aggression on the country.

“This is not something that Poland or Romania or Germany should carry on their own,” the president said during a news conference in Brussels on Thursday. “This is an international responsibility.”

On Friday, Ingraham panned Biden’s pledge.

“The Biden administration announced yesterday that we would welcome a hundred thousand Ukrainian refugees,” she said. “Obviously, a heartbreak for the people in Ukraine, and it is absolutely horrific what has happened to them. But, is bringing them all the way to the United States their best interest? And what about the U.S. taxpayers?”

The Fox News host welcomed Todd Bensman, who said the European Union has “generously offered three-year residencies to every Ukrainian war refugee. That means that they have full access to their healthcare systems, to work authorization and housing subsidies.”

Thus, he concluded, “There’s really no reason whatsoever for Ukrainians to be coming to our border or for us to be bringing in huge swells, numbers of Ukrainians here.”

Ingraham accused the Democrats of advancing a “rather bizarre rationale for accepting Ukrainian refugees.”

She proceeded to air clips of Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) that did not actually offer a rationale for accepting Ukrainian refugees, but rather a methodology.

“It’s utterly unnecessary to do this,” said Bensman. “I understand the plight. I think we all understand that these are definitely a victimized nationality. But remember, we also have a lot of Ukrainians smuggling or flying into Mexico and coming up through our southern border. That’s the one I worry about the most because our southern border is utterly collapsing right now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

