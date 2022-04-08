Wait, What? Laura Ingraham Tries to Dunk on Democrats for Cautioning Against Public Gatherings in 2020, But Not in 2022

Laura Ingraham authored one of the weirdest and most half-baked attempts at a takedown on Friday night.

The Fox News host blasted Beltway Democrats for supposed hypocrisy regarding super-spreader events in the time of Covid-19.

Many prominent Democrats tested positive for coronavirus this week after Saturday’s Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C. They include Reps. Adam Schiff (CA), Joaquin Castro (TX), Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Ingraham claimed liberals are fine with attending large public gatherings in 2022, even after they warned against them in 2020. According to her, this is because a Democrat is now in the White House.

Come again?

At no point did Ingraham mention the obvious fact that Covid vaccines have been widely available since early 2021. Those vaccines greatly reduce one’s chances of dying or being hospitalized due to Covid, which has killed nearly one million Americans.

This seems relevant. But then again, I don’t own the 10 pm time slot on the nation’s most watched cable news channel.

“Well, it looks like the annual confab – bringing the press and some of their favorite politicians together – was the root of the problem,” said the Fox News host of the dinner. “Now, I remember a time when holding big events like this were called ‘the height of irresponsibility’ because they put lives in danger. And further, it was the fault of those who took the measured risk to attend.”

She aired a montage of MSNBC and CNN cable news pundits criticizing people for attending supers-spreader events – from 2020, which, again, was before the Covid vaccines had been developed.

Ingraham then attacked CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who tweeted that the Gridiron event “was probably” a super-spreader event, but said “events like this should still go on. This is our new normal.”

The host mocked Wen’s explanation.

“Indeed, the ‘new normal’ must refer to, a Democrat is in office.”

Ingraham played a clip of Wen from late September 2020 in which the doctor reacted to a White House event celebrating the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. A number of attendees later tested positive for Covid, including then-President Donald Trump and Gov. Chris Christie, both of whom were hospitalized in early October 2020.

“I’m very concerned because if I were to custom design as super-spreader event, this is what it would look like,” Wen said at the time. “It would look like a lot of people coming from many parts of the country gathered together, no social distancing, not wearing masks, and in fact even flaunting this public health guidance.”

Ingraham then noted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tested positive for Covid this week shortly after a physical embrace with President Joe Biden.

“Rest assured, the same media and medical experts who misled the U.S. so egregiously throughout 2020 will be back to offer cover to the Democrats,” Ingraham concluded.

When Ingraham does talk about the Covid vaccine, it is usually in a way designed to cast doubt on its effectiveness and safety.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.