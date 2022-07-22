LeBron James’ Company Files Trademark For ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Phrase

A company co-owned by LeBron James has filed paperwork to patent the phrase “Shut Up and Dribble” with the U.S. Trademark offices.

The phrase was first used by Fox News host Laura Ingraham back in 2018, in response to James weighing in on the changing political climate under then-President Donald Trump. Ingraham advised James to “shut up and dribble” and keep his political views to himself.

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: “Shut up and dribble!” To Drew Brees: “He’s allowed to have an opinion.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/PtEBHdPh7o — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

Years later, as the phrase has become more widely used when athletes comment on political situations, it appears James may have the last laugh. His company Uninterrupted, Inc. is looking to acquire the trademark to be used on merchandise and other forms of media, including podcasts.

The company itself aims at empowering athletes across all sports and offers a wide variety of content already ranging from apparel, merchandise, and a string of radio shows and podcasts.

According to Bleacher Report, the trademark request hints that the phrase could be used on “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com