Lee Greenwood Repudiates NRA Convention, Won’t Be Seen ‘Endorsing’ Weapon That ‘Killed Kids’

Country music singer Lee Greenwood is cancelling his appearance at the NRA convention because, as he said to Fox News on Friday, going so soon after the Uvalde shooting “would be an endorsement” and would be seen as saying he likes the weapon “that killed kids.”

“I just couldn’t go,” said the singer, whose song “God Bless the U.S.A. (Proud To Be An American)” is a fixture at conservative and Republican events, including most Trump rallies.

On Tuesday, Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 students and two adults. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

The NRA Annual Meeting is being held this weekend in Houston, which is more than 277 miles from Uvalde. This will be the first meeting in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty obvious to me that to play and I have to say the NRA cancelled its convention in 2020 and 2021, had moved it to Memorial Day on ‘22. So we’re all contracted, a lot of us artists,” said Greenwood on Fox & Friends. “And the unfortunate shooting in Texas took place at a very bad time.”

“And for me to go play at the NRA just days after the shooting would be an endorsement,” he continued, “and people would then deem that as I like this weapon. And obviously, that weapon killed kids. And I just couldn’t go.”

After Greenwood’s remarks the hosts quickly switched subjects.

Along with Greenwood, other singers that are no longer attending the event include Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart.

Watch above, via Fox News.

