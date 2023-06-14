Lindsey Graham Flatters Trump Day After Tucker Carlson Accused Him of ‘Slobbering Over’ Ex-President

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) fawned over former President Donald Trump during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Wednesday, just one day after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Graham of “slobbering over” Trump “with elaborate self-abasement.”

“President Trump was one hell of a president on all the things that I care about,” said Graham on Wednesday, as the Hannity audience applauded. “They’re trying to destroy his life, it’s not going to work.”

Graham went on to express concern that Trump could be indicted in Washington, D.C. over the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol following his arraignment over the retention of government documents this week in federal court in Miami:

Watch for an indictment in Washington, D.C. You could convict any Republican in America of anything in Washington, D.C. He got 5% of the vote. Here’s what I worry about – that [Special Counsel Jack] Smith will indict President Trump for January 6th activity in Washington, D.C. If he does that, that means he has no confidence in the Florida case. I hope and pray that Mr. Smith will not do that, because that will tear this country apart. President Trump has been treated unlike anybody I’ve known in this business and I’ve been around since 1995. What they hate about him the most, he’s broken through to working people.

After calling Trump “a threat to the left unlike anybody since Ronald Reagan,” Graham concluded, “Mr. President, President Trump, talk about the future, pal. We’ve got your back.”

Graham’s comments came just a day after Carlson singled the senator out as one of Trump’s supposedly insincere “flatterers” who could be seen “slobbering over their boss with elaborate self-abasement” when Trump was in the White House.

Naming Graham, among others like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Carlson said, “They sucked up to him. They ingratiated themselves with the man they intuitively understood was susceptible to flattery, which Trump is, and they did this in order to subvert his administration from the inside.”

Carlson continued:

They were flatterers. Invariably the ones who flattered Trump the most, hated him the most, and disagreed most strongly with his views. You saw them in the hallways at the White House, and at press conferences. They were there slobbering over their boss with elaborate self-abasement as if they were addressing a monarch or a god. It was a scene from the Ottoman court. It was filthy and decadent and it was false.

Over the years, Graham has alternated between flattering Trump and criticizing him. On Tuesday, Graham told Fox News that he was “not in a cult” for Trump, arguing, “I have taken the president on when I think he’s wrong.”

Watch above via Fox News.

