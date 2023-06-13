Lindsey Graham Insists He’s Not in a Trump ‘Cult’ Because He’s ‘Taken the President On’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Tuesday that he is “not in a cult” after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the Republican Party of resembling more of a cult than a political party due to its loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

After Fox News host Jesse Watters played a clip of Clinton claiming the Republican Party is “more of a cult than a political party at this point and they’re gonna stick with their leader,” the Fox News host asked Graham, “Are you in a cult, Senator?”

Graham replied, “I’m an American who believes that if you believe Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted, you probably should believe that Trump should be prosecuted. If you believe she should get a pass, Trump should get a pass.”

He continued, “No, I’m not in a cult. You know, I have taken the president on when I think he’s wrong, but what they’re doing to President Trump is a game changer for the presidency. They’ve taken the law and turned it upside down on numerous occasions to get him.”

The senator argued that “you don’t have to be in a cult to find this offensive” and accused Trump’s opponents of “destroying the country in the name of trying to keep one man off the ballot,” before concluding, “Let the people decide whether Donald Trump should be president. Quit trying to destroy his life through a bunch of bogus legal cases in Manhattan, now in Miami, and eventually in Atlanta.”

Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami, Tuesday on 37 charges over the retention of government documents. Following his court appearance, Trump was greeted by supporters in a Cuban restaurant who chanted “USA!” and sang happy birthday to the 45th president — who turns 77 on Wednesday.

