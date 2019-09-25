With friends like Lindsey Graham, who needs enemies?

Wednesday night on Fox News, the Palmetto State senator said that despite the fact that he considers former Vice President Joe Biden a “good friend,” there should be a Federal probe examining Biden — as well as Biden’s son Hunter and his business activities in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere.

“I like Joe Biden, he’s a good friend of mine,” Graham said. “I really honestly do like him. But somebody has to look at this conflict. And I would like somebody outside of politics.”

The senator added, “I want somebody to look at whether or not there was a conflict of interest involved in Joe Biden asking for the Ukrainian prosecutor to be fired. I want somebody to look at whether or not the $1.5 billion given to the Hunter Biden private equity account from China was on the up-and-up.”

Graham went on to say that he believes the House should vote on whether or not his good friend Biden committed an impeachable offense — despite the fact that he does not currently hold office.

Watch above, via Fox News.

