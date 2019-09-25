Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden is a ‘Good Friend of Mine’ But Someone Needs to Look Into Him and His Son
With friends like Lindsey Graham, who needs enemies?
Wednesday night on Fox News, the Palmetto State senator said that despite the fact that he considers former Vice President Joe Biden a “good friend,” there should be a Federal probe examining Biden — as well as Biden’s son Hunter and his business activities in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere.
“I like Joe Biden, he’s a good friend of mine,” Graham said. “I really honestly do like him. But somebody has to look at this conflict. And I would like somebody outside of politics.”
The senator added, “I want somebody to look at whether or not there was a conflict of interest involved in Joe Biden asking for the Ukrainian prosecutor to be fired. I want somebody to look at whether or not the $1.5 billion given to the Hunter Biden private equity account from China was on the up-and-up.”
Graham went on to say that he believes the House should vote on whether or not his good friend Biden committed an impeachable offense — despite the fact that he does not currently hold office.
Watch above, via Fox News.
