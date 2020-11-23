Senator Lindsey Graham made multiple fundraising appeals on Fox News Monday night for viewers to support both Republicans in the Georgia Senate runoffs, saying

“If we lose these two Senate seats in Georgia, Pelosi will run the House, Schumer will run the Senate,” Graham told Hannity guest host Trey Gowdy.

He didn’t exactly acknowledge the fact that Joe Biden will be the next president, but instead warned, “If the president falls short and Biden gets to be president, you’re going to have Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden. That’s the trifecta from hell for big government. It’s a nightmare for conservatism. It’s the end of checks and balances.”

He said Democrats would pack the Supreme Court and junk the electoral college, among other things, before making this fundraising plea:

“The fate of the republic really lies in the hands of our friends in Georgia. I live 25 minutes from the Georgia border… To my friends in Georgia, the country depends on you. I know you won’t let us down, but I’m worried. The momentum seems to be with the Democrats right now. The money is pouring in. You cannot turn your television on in South Carolina without seeing an Ossoff commercial… They’re just flooding the zone. And mail-in voting — if you expand mail-in voting in Georgia and you allow a single person to validate the signature at an election office and you don’t have bipartisan signature validation, that’s a formula for disaster for our two candidates in Georgia. So I’m worried as we speak tonight.”

He also tried to warn viewers that if Democrats take over the Senate, “Bernie Sanders will be chairman of the budget committee in the United States Senate, an avowed socialist would be writing the nation’s budget in the senate.”

He again begged viewers to donate money, saying his campaign has “transferred a million dollars” to both Georgia senators and said other Republicans should be similarly helping out.

“We’re getting outspent in Georgia already and we need to close that gap,” Graham said.

