Fox News’ Laura Ingraham opened her show with a blunt message to viewers that President Donald Trump’s chances of serving another four years are almost certainly over.

“As unpleasant and disappointing as these past three weeks have been to so many of us, as much as we wish things were different, this is where things stand tonight,” Ingraham said.

She told viewers, “Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th.”

Ingraham clarified, “Now, to say this does not mean I don’t think that the selection was rife with problems and potential fraud. And to say this does not constitute being a sellout to the conservative populist movement that I’ve been fighting for for 25 years. And it does not mean that I disagree all with the president’s right and obligation to pursue all legitimate legal challenges to this outcome.”

“To say this,” she conceded, “constitutes living in reality. And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I would be lying to you.”

“You have known me for a long time now. You know me long enough to know that I will not lie to you or simply tell you what you want to hear,” Ingraham told viewers, before couching the acknowledgement of Biden’s win in a lengthy monologue commending Trump’s many successes, talking up his achievements, slamming the President-elect, and assuring viewers they should still be optimistic.

Most important of all, she said, “Thanks to President Trump, we have seen the amazing results that are possible with his America First agenda.”

Minutes later, Ingraham did add that the president’s legal challenges should continue even if they’re not going to change the outcome.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]