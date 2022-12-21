Lindsey Graham Predicts War in Ukraine Will End After Russians ‘Take Putin Out’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Russia’s war in Ukraine will end when President Vladimir Putin is neutralized by the hands of his countrymen.

Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine in February and take the capital of Kyiv to remove President Volodymyr Zelensky from power. By most accounts, Putin expected a relatively fast and decisive victory, but Russian forces have been bogged down since the first few weeks of the invasion.

On Fox News’ America Reports anchor Sandra Smith asked Graham, “To what extent do you believe this country should continue to aid Ukraine in this fight?”

“Completely all in, without equivocation,” he replied. “If Putin dismembers Ukraine, he will not stop. China is more likely to go into Taiwan. The world will unravel and no domestic problem gets better here at home allowing Putin to destroy Ukraine, quite the opposite.”

“When you say all in, senator, would you agree to give Zelensky what he says he wants, which is the long-range attack artillery missiles, would you give him Gray Eagle drones, would you give him Reaper drones, would you give him all that?” John Roberts asked.

“I would give him the ability to dislodge Russians from his country,” Graham responded. “Right now the Biden administration has done more – and I appreciate doing more, but not the offensive capability to dislodge the Russians from the east, particularly Crimea. So, the longer-range weapons would hurt the Russian military more effectively. The drones would be the biggest game changer.”

Graham added he wants to see the White House “up their game and give the Ukrainians the capability to go on the offense more effectively to end the war on terms favorable to Ukraine and us.”

He then said the war won’t end until Putin is gone.

“How does this war end?” Graham said before answering his own question. “When Russia breaks and they take Putin out. Anything short of that, the war’s gonna continue. To ask the Ukrainians to give Russia part of the country after all this death and destruction is not gonna happen. To signal a ceasefire, Russia will take the opportunity to rearm and come at them again. So, we’re in it to win it and the only way you’re gonna win it is to break the Russian military and have somebody in Russia take Putin out to give the Russian people a new lease on life.”

Watch above via Fox News.

