Lindsey Graham Tells Hannity’s Viewers They Can Play Golf With Trump by Donating to Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) kicked off his appearance on Hannity Tuesday night by explaining how viewers could win a round of golf with former president Donald Trump. All they need to do is donate to Lindsey Graham’s campaign to enter a lottery.

Graham explained to Sean Hannity he’s doing this to take back Congress, though it’s not clear how donating to him will help achieve that considering he’s not up for reelection until 2026. Granted, Graham’s campaign can give money to the organizations like the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which are better poised to win back Congress.

I wanna stop all this garbage. How do you stop it? You take back the House, you take back the Senate. So I’m doing a golf tournament with President Trump this Sunday, May the 2nd. And my campaign is going to auction a slot off to play in this tournament. You have lunch, you have breakfast with President Trump, you get a photo, you play at his golf course in Florida. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Go online, lindseygraham.com, make a donation, whatever you can afford, put your name in the hat. We’re gonna pick a winner soon and you get an all expense paid trip to Florida to play golf with President Trump and Lindsey Graham and we’re gonna have a hell of a time.

Graham added he’s doing this so “we can stop this slide to socialism.”

During last year’s campaign against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison (who is now the chair of the Democratic National Committee), Graham repeatedly asked for money on Fox News. “I’m getting overwhelmed,” he said in September.

Graham won reelection by 10 points.

Watch above via Fox News.

