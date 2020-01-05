GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News that he would work to change Senate rules and force President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial this week if the House continues withholding articles.

“Let the House managers appointed by Pelosi make their argument. Let the president make his argument, why the two articles are flawed. Then we’ll decide whether or not we want witnesses and this should be done in a couple weeks. I find it a political stunt for Nancy Pelosi not to send the articles over. Mitch McConnell is not going to let her run the Senate trial. Her time is over. It is now time for the Senate to dispose of the impeachment articles,” Graham told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

“The rules of impeachment call for the House to send over the articles so that the Senate can be the judge and jury and you can’t do that until you get the articles,” Bartiromo noted.

“What I would do, if she continues to refuse the send the articles as required by the Constitution, I would work with Senator McConnell to change the rules of the Senate so we could start the trial without her if necessary,” he replied.

Bartiromo asked how soon he would do that.

“Days not weeks,” Graham replied. “My goal is to start the trial in the next coming days.”

“If we don’t get the articles this week, we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules. Deemed them to be delivered to the Senate so we can start the trial. Invite the House to participate if they would like. If they don’t come, dismiss the case and get on with governing the country,” Graham continued.

Watch above, via Fox News.

