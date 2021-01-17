Senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News that it would “destroy” President Donald Trump if he pardoned any of the Capitol mob rioters.

There’s been a great deal of footage from the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, and people have already been arrested and charged.

Graham directly appealed to the president during a segment on Maria Bartiromo’s program, starting by saying, “Mr. President, your policies will stand the test of time. You’re the most important figure in the Republican party. You can shape the direction of the party. Keep your movement alive.”

But he went on to issue this warning:

“There are a lot of people urging the president to pardon folks who participated in defiling the Capitol, the rioters. I don’t care if you went there and spread flowers on the floor, you breached the security of the Capitol, you interrupted a joint session of Congress, you tried to intimidate, assault, you should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and to seek a pardon of these people would be wrong. I think it would destroy President Trump and I hope we don’t go down that road.”

He went on to defend the president — whom even some Republicans have blasted for inciting the mob — by saying, “President Trump never said, ‘Go into the capitol and try to interrupt a joint session of Congress.’ That was the choice they made and they need to live with that choice.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

