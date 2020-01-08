Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of “blaming” the U.S. for the Iranian missile attacks against American military bases on Tuesday night, telling Fox News on Wednesday that the top House Democrat made a “moral equivalency” between the two sides.

“Pelosi has proven herself time and time again to be completely and totally lacking in any seriousness,” said Cheney. “In the wake of missiles raining down on American service members in Iraq, Speaker Pelosi is saying that it was needless provocation on our part.”

“She is blaming the United States of America,” she insisted, referencing a tweet in which Pelosi called out the Trump administration for escalating conflict with Iran by assassinating the country’s top General Qassem Soleimani in airstrikes on January 3. “She is suggesting a moral equivalence between the United States and Iran.”

“I think she is clearly an embarrassment. I’m frankly surprised the Democratic caucus continue to support her as their leader and as the Speaker of the House,” Cheney concluded.

Following Iran’s missile barrage on U.S. bases in Iraq, Pelosi called for ensuring the “safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence.”

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

Cheney also took shots at Pelosi on Twitter, writing that her political opponent “is an embarrassment and unfit for office” after Pelosi was spotted making an appearance at the opening of a Washington, D.C. restaurant shortly following Iran’s strikes; though, the Democratic lawmaker was at the restaurant for no more than 10 minutes before leaving, per the Washingtonian journalist who snapped a photo of her attendance.

Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office. https://t.co/DJGFb2da4d — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 8, 2020

