Liz Cheney Calls Out GOP Colleagues Before Bannon Contempt Vote: ‘You All KNOW’ Election Fraud Claims Are False

January 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney directly addressed her Republican colleagues prior to the Steve Bannon criminal contempt vote.

“We all agree that America is the greatest nation on the face of God’s Earth. Truth, justice, and our Constitution have made America great,” she started.

Cheney went on to say:

Almost every one of my colleagues knows in your hearts that what happened on January 6th was profoundly wrong. You all know that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud sufficient to have changed the results of the election. You all know that the Dominion voting machines were not corrupted by a foreign power. You know these claims are false.

She brought up how former President Donald Trump has continued to push the big lie and has even threatened that Republicans might not turn out to vote in 2022 or 2024 if the GOP doesn’t address his false claims.

“This is a prescription for national self-destruction,” Cheney said. “I ask my colleagues, please consider the fundamental questions of right and wrong here. The American people must know what happened. They must know the truth. All of us who are elected officials must do our duty to prevent the dismantling of the rule of law, and to ensure that nothing like that dark day in January ever happens again.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

