Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) shrugged off multiple questions on Wednesday about her fellow House Republicans accusing her of disloyalty to President Donald Trump.

The House Republican Conference chairwoman gave an interview to Fox & Friends where she immediately met questions about the explosive conference she had with GOP colleagues who claimed she’s undermining their agenda. The aftermath of the meeting was Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) demanding Cheney to step down from her congressional leadership position.

When asked about this, Cheney claimed it was “a healthy discussion about a whole range of issues,” but then mostly deflected in order to attack Democrats and insist Republicans are united in stopping them.

“You may see the Republicans have discussions and debates, we believe in free speech,” she said. “but we are all unified in ensuring come November Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are not running this country.”

Cheney continued to defend herself and praise Trump as she faced more questions about her conservative colleagues attacking her. She parried these attacks while saying “it’s a healthy thing for us to have those kind of debates and discussions” as opposed to “cancel culture,” which she used to further attack the left.

When asked if she had a message for Gaetz and Jim Jordan (R-OH) for leading the attacks against her, she deflected to more attacks on Democrats before reiterating her previous point.

“Whether or not we have debates and discussions internally as I’m sure we continue, we will continue to do, we are going to be absolutely united going forward on the big issues, and I’m not going any place,” she concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]