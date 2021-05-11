Liz Cheney Torches Trump, Calls Out GOP Over the Big Lie on Eve of Ouster: ‘Ignoring the Lie Emboldens the Liar’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) gave a defiant House floor speech Tuesday night saying she can’t be silent in the face of Donald Trump’s continued lies about the 2020 election.

“I rise to discuss freedom and our constitutional duty to protect it,” she started by saying.

Cheney spoke on the eve of her expected ouster from House GOP leadership over her continued criticisms of the former president for pushing the big lie months after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“We have a threat America has never seen before,” Cheney said. “A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence. Millions of Americans have been misled by the former president. They have heard only his words, but not the truth, as he continues to undermine our democratic process, sewing seeds of doubt about whether democracy really works at all.”

She said she’s a committed conservative Republican with “reverence for the rule of law,” and recalled how Trump’s baseless claims were smacked down and debunked time after time after time.

One complaint other Republicans have made is that her outspoken comments are distracting from their party being unified against the Biden administration.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” Cheney said. “I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

