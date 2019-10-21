Lou Dobbs went off on Lindsey Graham tonight for not doing enough to stand up to defend President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry.

Dobbs spoke with Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who immediately declared that what the president is facing is a “coup.”

Fitton and Dobbs ripped Democrats for a lack of transparency in the House’s investigation, which led to Fitton saying, “This is why the Senate needs to take leadership. I know they don’t want to. But this is where voters need to step in and let their senators know what they expect. That they won’t participate in the coup.”

Dobbs asked if he’s talking about Graham. Fitton said that every Republican senator “and maybe a few honest Democrats” should “shut down this coup and say we are not going to take on an impeachment.”

Dobbs ended up teeing off on Graham:

“Think about this, nothing is happening in the U.S. Senate, Tom, nothing! For nine months, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has not lifted a finger to help this president. He blathers little sound bites one side or another for or against the president every week, it seems, but has done nothing for the American people or truth, justice, and the American way. He is an embarrassment to the government of this country and its traditions.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

