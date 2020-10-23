Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs raged against Senator Lindsey Graham Friday and asked why anyone in South Carolina would vote for him.

Graham is, of course, up for reelection in less than two weeks, running against Jaime Harrison in a race that has gotten tons of national attention and led to Graham making multiple fundraising pleas on Fox News saying he’s being out-raised by his opponent.

Dobbs blasted Graham Friday because he’s “not subpoenaing the left-wing heads of the censorships Twitter and Facebook until after the election.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said they’re getting close to a “voluntary agreement” for them to appear some time after the election.

This was enough to set off Dobbs:

“I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey graham. It’s just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying, ‘Stay tuned.’ He said he would get to the bottom of Obamagate with the judiciary committee, which has been a year end a half, actually longer, of absolute inert response to these pressing issues of our day.”

Dobbs rattled off a bunch of attacks then-candidate Donald Trump leveled against Graham in 2016, including “he’s one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen.”

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn,” Dobbs said. “He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again. Stay tuned, Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

