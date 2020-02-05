Lou Dobbs was in a very celebratory mood today after President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate. But Mitt Romney’s vote to convict POTUS on abuse of power really set him off.

As he and Ed Rollins ripped Nancy Pelosi’s actions at the State of the Union, Dobbs said that not just Pelosi, but Romney and Adam Schiff “are the big losers here.”

“Romney is going to be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever when he not even a footnote in a footnote otherwise, because of his betrayal,” Dobbs remarked, before calling Pelosi “noxious.”

Rollins remarked that “there are no Romney Republicans” and Dobbs said, “The man obviously is confused… operating as if he has multiple personalities.”

He called Romney “pitiful” and “pathetic” and said he made his decision “in the most self-important sanctimonious” way.

Before going to break, Dobbs teased his viewer poll inviting people to vote on whether the GOP should throw “RINO senator Mitt Romney” out of the party.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

