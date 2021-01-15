Lou Dobbs: With the Exception of Lincoln Assassination, Trump Has Faced the ‘Most Vile, Venomous Assault’ of Any President

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs said on Friday that President Donald Trump has faced the most vicious “assault” on any president in history, with the exception of the assassination of America’s 16th president.

Lou Dobbs spoke with Pastor Robert Jeffress, who effusively defended the president and his legacy as the two of them railed against Republicans criticizing and condemning Trump over the mob violence last week.

“His legacy will endure,” Jeffress said.

“Also enduring are the corrupt forces within our government,” Dobbs agreed, “who worked against him for more than four years… trying to destroy the man.”

“It is the most vile, venomous assault ever conducted against a president in our country’s history,” Dobbs said. “Short of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.”

