A producer for The Rachel Maddow Show accidentally copied the office of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on an email in which the producer worried the congressman would ask to come on the show if the program sought his comment for a story.

According to Fox News, the producer emailed an NBC News colleague on Monday about a group of North Carolina voters seeking to block Cawthorn from appearing on the ballot in 2022. The producer also mistakenly copied Cawthorn’s office on the email.

The group argues that Cawthorn supported the rioters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president.

The voters are citing the 14th Amendment, which bars from Congress people who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Fox News said the unnamed Maddow producer emailed their colleague and expressed concern that Cawthorn would want to come on the show to discuss the matter if the show reached out to him for comment:

We are kinda interested in this AP story (below) that just dropped about Rep. Madison Cawthorn. A group of voters in NC is challenging his candidacy based on his ties to the insurrection,” the producer wrote, according to the email obtained by Fox News Digital. “1. Do you or any other NBC Hill folks plan to ask him for comment on this story? 2. If not, is that something you guys could do? We don’t have a relationship with his office and between you and me are a little worried that if we did inquire he might ask to come on and explain. I know that is HIGHLY doubtful, but don’t want to take that risk. Luke Ball (?) I guess is the spox quoted?

The producer’s NBC News colleague said they would ask Cawthorn’s office for comment.

The congressman mocked MSNBC in response.

“Fake news MSNBC doesn’t want to ‘take the risk’ that I’ll come on their show and trigger the left with my America First message and burst their woke dystopian bubble,” Cawthorn said. “The left doesn’t want debate from conservatives, they want silence. And now we have it in writing. Sad!”

